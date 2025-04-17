Menu

Canada

Bunny toy recalled in Canada due to ‘excessive’ lead levels

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Health Canada has recalled a children's wooden bunny toy sold by Ganz after discovering it contains excessive levels of lead, posing serious health risks to kids. View image in full screen
Health Canada has recalled a children's wooden bunny toy sold by Ganz after discovering it contains excessive levels of lead, posing serious health risks to kids. Health Canada
If the Easter Bunny is planning to drop off a wooden bunny toy this year, you might want to check the label first — Health Canada has issued a recall over a lead hazard.

Health Canada issued the recall Wednesday, warning consumers to immediately stop using the Wooden Bunny Stacker, a children’s toy sold by Ganz, due to a chemical hazard involving excessive lead levels.

The orange silicone disk contains levels of lead in excess of the allowable limit under the Toys Regulations, posing a risk of lead exposure to children, Health Canada said.

Lead is toxic if ingested, especially to children, the health agency said.

Lead exposure can lead to a range of serious health issues, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, brain injury, convulsions or coma. It can also affect the liver, kidneys, heart and immune system.

Because lead accumulates in the body over time, even low levels of ongoing exposure can become harmful, Health Canada added.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries, and only three of the affected toys were sold in Canada between November 2024 and March 2025. But if you have the product (look for item number BGE10631 and UPC 696322744489), Health Canada says you should stop using it right away.

You can reach out to Ganz at 1-800-263-2311 or email customerservice@ganz.com to get a refund.

