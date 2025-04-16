Fresh turf continues to be laid at McMahon Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Crews at McMahon Stadium are busy ensuring the field is ready for the upcoming season for many sports teams in Calgary.

The turf is nearly finished being replaced after more than 10 years.

Mark Stephen, the voice of the Calgary Stampeders on QR Calgary, says it’s about time.

“Well, it’s a big project, and it certainly was needed. The old turf was nine to 10 years old and that’s roughly the lifespan of it,” Stephen explained.

“It gets beaten down by constant use, and then in these conditions the snow and the tough weather.”

In preparation for when Calgary hosts the 113th Grey Cup in November 2026, the turf replacement is just one of many upgrades slated for the stadium which is owned by the University of Calgary and operated by the McMahon Stadium Society.

View image in full screen Crews have replaced about half of the turf at McMahon Stadium. Global News

Roughly half of the new turf has been installed, and crews will need to keep up the pace if they hope to finish before the Stampeders rookie camp begins on May 7, and when the Wild FC host the Ottawa Rapid FC for their home opener on Friday, May 11.