Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fresh turf continues to be laid at McMahon Stadium

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 8:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crews working to replace turf at McMahon Stadium'
Crews working to replace turf at McMahon Stadium
WATCH: Crews at McMahon Stadium are continuing to replace the turf ahead of the upcoming season for many professional and amateur sports teams. As Drew Stremick reports these upgrades benefit not just the look of McMahon, but player safety too. Crews at McMahon Stadium are continuing to replace the turf ahead of the upcoming season for many professional and amateur sports teams. As Drew Stremick reports these upgrades benefit not just the look of McMahon, but player safety too.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crews at McMahon Stadium are busy ensuring the field is ready for the upcoming season for many sports teams in Calgary.

The turf is nearly finished being replaced after more than 10 years.

Mark Stephen, the voice of the Calgary Stampeders on QR Calgary, says it’s about time.

“Well, it’s a big project, and it certainly was needed. The old turf was nine to 10 years old and that’s roughly the lifespan of it,” Stephen explained.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It gets beaten down by constant use, and then in these conditions the snow and the tough weather.”

In preparation for when Calgary hosts the 113th Grey Cup in November 2026, the turf replacement is just one of many upgrades slated for the stadium which is owned by the University of Calgary and operated by the McMahon Stadium Society.

Story continues below advertisement
Ariel shot of McMahon Stadium View image in full screen
Crews have replaced about half of the turf at McMahon Stadium. Global News
Trending Now

Roughly half of the new turf has been installed, and crews will need to keep up the pace if they hope to finish before the Stampeders rookie camp begins on May 7, and when the Wild FC host the Ottawa Rapid FC for their home opener on Friday, May 11.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices