Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man charged after being accused of luring, assaulting Winnipeg teen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario man charged after being accused of luring, assaulting Winnipeg teen'
Ontario man charged after being accused of luring, assaulting Winnipeg teen
An Ontario man is in custody facing charges — including luring a person under 16 — after he allegedly travelled to Winnipeg to meet a teenage girl, police said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario man is in custody facing charges — including luring a person under 16 — after he allegedly travelled to Winnipeg to meet a teenage girl, police said.

The Winnipeg police counter-exploitation unit began an investigation last month and learned that in December of 2024, a suspect had started to communicate with the girl on social media via private messages. The man, police said, gained the girl’s trust before arranging to meet her in person earlier in April.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the suspect, 49, was found with the victim at a Winnipeg home on April 11, and allege that the girl was sexually assaulted at the same location.

The suspect, from Red Lake, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, and transmitting or distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police charge Winnipeg man, 40, after investigation into online luring of underage girl'
Police charge Winnipeg man, 40, after investigation into online luring of underage girl
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices