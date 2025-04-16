Ontario resident loses $63K in cash, gold to online banking scam: OPP

A resident from South Bruce Peninsula has been defrauded of more than $63,000 in gold and cash after falling victim to an online scam, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
According to police, the victim was contacted by individuals posing as Microsoft representatives.
The scammers convinced the victim to provide remote access to their banking information and later asked to hand over a large sum in gold and cash.
Police are warning the public to be cautious of unsolicited messages, pop-ups, phone calls, or emails demanding personal information or urgent action.
The OPP emphasized that legitimate companies will never ask for payment in the form of gold, cryptocurrency, or gift cards.
Authorities also advice that if an individual still feels unsure about if an email or banking request is real, they should first call the official bank number to confirm.
The incident was reported on April 14, and an investigation is ongoing.
Authorities are encouraging anyone who suspects fraud or has fallen victim to report it immediately to the OPP.
