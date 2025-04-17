Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec wants feds to address ‘Netflix sentences’ for sexual assault aggressors

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Dan Spector Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec wants to fight ‘Netflix sentences’ allowing accused to serve time at home'
Quebec wants to fight ‘Netflix sentences’ allowing accused to serve time at home
WATCH: Quebec says a loophole is allowing hundreds of people convicted of sexual assault to serve their sentences at home. Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec wants to address a loophole in a federal legislation that is allowing hundreds of people convicted of sexual assault to serve their sentences at home instead of in prison.

The province’s justice minister, Simon Jolin Barrette, says his government will ask the next federal government to tighten the rules around what he called “Netflix sentences” that have been drastically increasing in numbers in the past three years.

“For the victim and for the population, [that’s] a breach of trust, ” the ministers told reporters on Tuesday.
Story continues below advertisement

He says the loophole is due to Bill C-5, a legislation enacted by the Trudeau government in November 2022 that aimed to reduce discrimination in the justice system.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The year before it came into effect, the province says 52 offenders were eligible to serve their sentence at home. But in 2023 and 2024, that number climbed to 263 and then 347.

“We want victims to not hesitate to [report an incident], and that law didn’t help,” he added. “They are guilty and they receive Netflix sentences.”
Trending Now

Jennie-Laure Sully, an advocate and community organizer from Concertation des luttes contre l’exploitation sexuelle (CLES), told Global News she and her colleagues often hear complaints about these “insulting” sentences served in the comfort of their own home.

“It’s really an issue,” she said, adding that victims have expressed that they would feel safer and more validated if their aggressors served their time behind bars.

While it’s already so difficult for victims of sexual assault and exploitation to come forward, she said this could discourage people from pressing charges.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s sending the perpetrators the message that they can do this with little consequence.”

Barrette says he wants the next federal government to tighten the rules around the law.

During the campaign, both the Liberals and the Conservatives have vowed to crack down on crime, with Pierre Poilievre addressing the issue more directly this week.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices