Some acetaminophen, melatonin tablets are being recalled in Canada

Some acetaminophen and melatonin tablets are being recalled in Canada due to labelling errors.
On Tuesday, Health Canada issued alerts for one lot of Laboratoire Riva Inc.’s acetaminophen 500 milligram caplet and six lots of Life Brand’s Timed Release Melatonin 10 mg tablet.
Health Canada said the affected lot of acetaminophen may contain 325 mg tablets instead of 500 mg as labelled.
As for the recalled melatonin tablets, “affected lots are labelled with the incorrect dosing instructions found on the label,” the agency said.
The affected lot numbers are: D3120, 4D3965YA2, 4F4495YA2, 4F44961B0, 4F44962LH, 4H49262LH and 5C47764ES.
Canadians are being urged to consult their health-care provider before they stop using the recalled drugs, or for any health concerns.
Acetaminophen is a commonly used painkiller.
A supplement of melatonin, which is a hormone in the body, is used to regulate the sleep cycle.
