ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets fans, players appreciate each other as regular season ends

It’s Game 82 for the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night — the final regular-season game on their National Hockey League schedule. And it is also Fan Appreciation Night.

Typically, it’s a celebration for the fans; a moment to acknowledge their patronage and support through a long, cold Prairie winter. But for different reasons, most of the gratitude this time might operate in reverse.

After posting a franchise record in wins, capturing the Central Division, Western Conference and Presidents’ Trophy titles, the appreciation for watching not just great but excellent hockey for the last seven months might extend more down from the seats Wednesday than it does up from the ice.

In a season that was completely unpredicted when it started in October, the Jets have undoubtedly lived up to their mantra of being five to 10 per cent better after last year’s playoff disappointment.

And therein lies the next step in what everyone – fans and players alike – understands needs to be the next layer on a record-setting campaign in the city, as playoff success is not a hope this time around for the Jets, but an expectation based on this season’s game sheets.

And that’s not lost on the head coach Scott Arniel either. A Jack Adams candidate for coach of the year, by the way, Arniel was pragmatic recently when he said, “We know at the end of the day that we’re going to be judged from Game 83 on.”

His words were an acknowledgement of what most assuredly is ahead for his team when the Stanley Cup playoffs start this weekend and the lofty forecast many have for them this spring.

But before the Jets get there and Game 83 arrives, Wednesday is Fan Appreciation Night in downtown Winnipeg, a celebration to thank everyone – fans and players alike – for the previous 82.