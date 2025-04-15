Roden taking advantage of his opportunity

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Blue Jays outfielder Alan Roden has been getting consistent playing time over the first few weeks of his rookie season.

On Tuesday night, he showed that he seems to be settling into a groove.

Roden doubled and scored Toronto’s first run and later added his first career homer as the Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-3 at Rogers Centre.

“I think team hitting is a momentum thing and anything I can do to contribute to that is going to be a big deal,” Roden said.

Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer in Toronto’s five-run fifth inning and Kevin Gausman threw six solid frames as Toronto improved to 10-8.

The Braves fell to 5-12. The rubber game in the three-game interleague series is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Roden, 25, was singled out by Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins during a media availability at the start of training camp. Atkins said he’d put some pressure on him for this year and listed the outfielder’s many attributes.

Roden delivered with a strong spring and has been a regular presence in a Toronto outfield that has had some early injury issues.

“He’s just quietly chugging along and doing his part,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Centre-fielder Daulton Varsho has yet to play this year as he continues to build up after shoulder surgery and right-fielder George Springer has been nursing a sore wrist the last few days.

With Nathan Lukes added to the paternity list earlier in the day, Toronto went with an outfield of Roden in left, Myles Straw in centre and Triple-A call-up Addison Barger in right.

They occupied the last three spots in the batting order and had three of the Blue Jays’ six hits.

Straw fouled off a pair of fastballs at 97 m.p.h. from Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) and worked a full count before stroking a single to lead off the fifth inning.

Roden followed with a 397-foot shot off a first-pitch curveball. The top of the order did its thing from there as Bo Bichette doubled, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked and Santander hit a no-doubt blast that broke the game open.

“That’s how we want it to unfold and it gives you some breathing room with your starter,” Schneider said. “It allows you to manage your bullpen differently. And hopefully that’s just a little bit of a breath of fresh air for everyone.”

Toronto started the day with an MLB-worst nine home runs on the season.

Gausman (2-1), who gave up solo homers to Austin Riley and Matt Olson, had six strikeouts. He allowed two earned runs and six hits over six innings.

Reliever Chad Green gave up a solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning.

All players wore No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. The number was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

It was Roden’s fourth multi-hit game and first game with multiple extra-base hits. The performance lifted his average to .277 and his OPS to .744.

“He’s been productive and we know that he can do that,” Schneider said. “So it is nice for him to have a game like that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.