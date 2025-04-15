Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead 1 injured after pipeline rupture near Fort St. John

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 7:37 pm
1 min read
Tourmaline Oil's facility north of Fort St. John can be seen in this photo from the company's website. View image in full screen
Tourmaline Oil's facility north of Fort St. John can be seen in this photo from the company's website. Tourmaline Oil
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person is dead and another was hurt on Monday evening after a pipeline ruptured near Fort St. John.

RCMP said they were called just before 7 p.m. about a possible explosion northwest of the city, on Highway 97 North and Upper Halfway Road near Wonowon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics and an advanced care paramedic response unit responded and met the company’s medivan at 11800 block of Shepherds Inn Frontage Road north of Charlie Lake,” BC Emergency Health Services public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

Trending Now

RCMP said WorkSafeBC has been called in and at this point, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality was involved.

“One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition. The other patient was transported to hospital in serious condition,” Twaites added.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices