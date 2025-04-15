1 dead 1 injured after pipeline rupture near Fort St. John

See more sharing options

One person is dead and another was hurt on Monday evening after a pipeline ruptured near Fort St. John.

RCMP said they were called just before 7 p.m. about a possible explosion northwest of the city, on Highway 97 North and Upper Halfway Road near Wonowon.

“Four ambulances with primary care paramedics and an advanced care paramedic response unit responded and met the company’s medivan at 11800 block of Shepherds Inn Frontage Road north of Charlie Lake,” BC Emergency Health Services public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

RCMP said WorkSafeBC has been called in and at this point, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality was involved.

“One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition. The other patient was transported to hospital in serious condition,” Twaites added.