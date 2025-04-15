2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in alleged random Mill Woods shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and accused of deliberately planning the death of a man who was a complete stranger to him, according to the Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday.

Darrell Demchuk, 52, was shot to death near a LRT station in Mill Woods on the evening of Sunday, April 6.

Edmonton police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots near 66 Street and 38 Avenue, around the Millbourne/Woodvale Stop of the Valley Line Southeast.

Officers arrived to find an injured 52-year-old man. EMS tried to save his life, but Demchuk was declared dead on the scene.

Au autopsy was done a few days later, when the medical examiner determined Demchuk died from being shot and his death was a homicide.

On Sunday, April 13, police arrested Jerad Wuttunee, 36, and Brandon Herry, 45. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

“At this time, it does not appear that the deceased and accused are known to each other,” EPS said on Tuesday, adding the investigation remains ongoing.