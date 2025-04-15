Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Jericho Lands megaproject plan heads to Vancouver city council

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 9:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Public hearing to determine fate of Jericho Lands development'
Public hearing to determine fate of Jericho Lands development
A public hearing taking place at Vancouver City Hall to approve or find an alternative to the Official Development Plan that proposes downtown-style highrise development in the quiet Vancouver neighbourhood. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Scores of people have signed up to speak as Vancouver city council holds a public hearing on a planned Indigenous-led megaproject that stands to reshape a residential corner of the city’s west side.

Councillors are set to debate the official development plan for the Jericho Lands proposal, an ambitious plan to redevelop the 90-acre site across 4th Avenue from Jericho Beach Park.

Click to play video: 'Opposition to dense Jericho Lands high-rise project'
Opposition to dense Jericho Lands high-rise project

The proposal envisions 13,000 new homes housing 24,000 people more than two dozen buildings ranging from four to 49 storeys tall. The work would take place in phases over a 25-30 year horizon.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is a partnership between the MST Development Corporation and the Canada Lands Company (CLC), a federal Crown corporation. The MST Development Corporation is the for-profit development arm of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish Nation), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As with any development project in Vancouver there are strong feelings, and the scale of the proposal has only amplified those.

Click to play video: 'Residents of Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood opposed proposed Jericho Lands development'
Residents of Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood opposed proposed Jericho Lands development

“It’s too big, it’s too dense. Yes, we do need housing on this site, I’m not against developing it, but I think there are much better ways to do it,” said Susan Fisher, a member of the Jericho Coalition which opposes the plan.

“We think it would make a whole lot more sense to build low- and medium-rise buildings on this site, they could be built from mass timber, from modular forms, and they could much more quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

On the other side are supporters like Abundant Housing director Peter Waldkirch.

Trending Now

“Vancouver has a severe housing shortage and one of the reasons we do is because it is so impossible to get anything done in this city,” he said.

“We already approved the Jericho Lands policy statement over a year ago, it’s been in consultation since 2019, and here we are fighting about it again. I think it’s time Vancouver stop bickering and got building.”

Click to play video: 'First Nations plan to buy remaining Jericho lands from BC government'
First Nations plan to buy remaining Jericho lands from BC government

The development plan heading to council envisions 2,600 units of social housing, and 1,300 units reserved as secured market rental and below-market rental to be included in the project.

It envisions integrating the new community with a future extension of the Broadway subway line to UBC with the inclusion of a station at the heart of the development. Senior levels of government have yet to allocate funding for the proposed extension.

Story continues below advertisement

And the plan includes 12.4 hectares of parks and open space, child-care facilities with 259 spaces, 15,000 square feet of cultural facilities and a 10,000 square-foot non-traditional library described as a “house of learning.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices