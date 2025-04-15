Menu

Crime

Ex-Mountie accused in China interference plot speaks after Vancouver hearing

By Paul Johnson Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 9:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Mountie accused of working for China speaks out'
Former Mountie accused of working for China speaks out
William Majcher, the ex-RCMP officer accused of being an agent for China is speaking out, as he makes a court appearance in Vancouver. Paul Johnson reports.
A retired RCMP officer who is accused of foreign interference and being an agent for China was in Vancouver for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Taking a break from a hearing on his bail conditions in Vancouver, Bill Majcher made his first statements to Global News about the charges against him.

“My response, initially, amazement. And I 100 per cent reject it. It’s totally false, without foundation.”

Click to play video: 'Accused former Mountie William Majcher granted bail'
Accused former Mountie William Majcher granted bail

Majcher is accused of using his decades of experience as a former undercover operator in the Mounties to help China pursue people and assets who have fled that country.

He’d been living in Hong Kong for years, where he founded a company that consulted in the financial sector.

“It was sort of a jack of all trades,” he said.

The case against him began when CSIS tipped off the RCMP about Majcher’s alleged activities.

He was arrested on a trip to Vancouver in 2023, and accused of using his knowledge and contacts in Canada to help the Chinese government identify and intimate a person in Canada.

The alleged foreign interference did not involve elections or politics. The two offences he is charged with fall under the Security of Information Act.

Majcher has been stuck in Canada since.

But then this astonishing thing happened. Prosecutors released a confidential document that detailed Majcher’s account of having actually worked as a covert agent for CSIS in Asia, involving an apparent joint mission with Britain’s MI-6 helping to move weapons across borders and getting paid in envelopes of cash by CSIS.

Details about the methods and people involved in any country’s covert intelligence operations are always the most closely guarded secrets, seldom revealed for decades if ever.

Click to play video: 'Retired RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail'
Retired RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail

“I was amazed to see a document like that go out,” Majcher said when asked if it was true he had worked as a covert CSIS asset.

“I knew from my time in government we would never put out information like that.”

CSIS declined to comment on the document because it is before the courts.

The new twist in this strange case makes Majcher either a National asset gone rogue, or, in his words, someone betrayed by the very agencies he served.

“You put a target on everybody’s back,” he said. “And if that’s what you’re intending to do, you need to be held accountable for that.”

