Nova Scotia auditor general credits government on progress fulfilling recommendations

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the provincial government has made substantial progress toward completing recommendations from reports between 2020 to 2022.

Kim Adair told reporters today the government has implemented 82 of the 103 performance audit recommendations over that period — including all the action items from the 2021 audit.

She says the 2021 audit was the first to have all its recommendations completed by the time her office produced a followup report.

Adair says a low point, however, is the government’s failure to complete corrective actions included in a 2019 audit of how the province manages bridge projects in the central and western parts of Nova Scotia.

1:58 N.S government spending outside of budget loses millions in interest: auditor

She says two of seven recommendations related to bridge projects have been fulfilled, adding that the Public Works Department has not completed bridge inspections or implemented consistent criteria to prioritize bridge repair and replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the province has failed to create an inventory of contaminated sites in Nova Scotia — a 2020 audit recommendation — nor has it completed 12 of 20 recommendations from a 2022 audit on oversight and management of public housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.