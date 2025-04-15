Autism rates rise again with 1 in 31 U.S. kids diagnosed: CDC

Send this page to someone via email

Autism diagnoses are on the rise in the United States, with new federal data showing one in 31 eight-year-olds were identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2022 — the highest rate ever recorded in the country.

A report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that autism diagnoses have climbed across the U.S. over the past few decades. It also highlighted a major shift: Black, Hispanic and Asian children are now more likely to be diagnosed with autism than white children.

Back in 2000, about one in 150 eight-year-olds were diagnosed with autism in the U.S., according to CDC data. By 2016, that number had jumped to one in 54. Then, in 2020, it rose again to one in 36.

Now, it’s climbed even higher.

The CDC said this rise, especially among younger kids and groups that were previously under-identified, highlights just how important it is to keep improving access to diagnosis, treatment and support services for all children with autism.

“As the nation’s oldest grassroots autism organization, the Autism Society of America remains committed to ensuring that prevalence data drives equity and access — not fear, misinformation, or political rhetoric,” Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America, said in a Tuesday statement.

“The rise in prevalence … may reflect several factors including greater awareness, improved screening and diagnostics — especially in communities that were previously underrepresented through advocacy efforts to better support the autism community,” the statement added.

Autism is a lifetime neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts brain development, which can lead to communication problems, difficulty with social interactions and a tendency to repeat specific patterns of behaviour.

It can show up in many different ways — some kids might have mild challenges, while others need more support. Due to a wide range of symptoms and severity, autism is often described as a spectrum.

While both genetics and environmental factors are believed to play a role, the exact cause of autism is still unknown.

What the report found

The CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, which tracks data from 16 sites across the U.S., found that in 2022, about one in 31 eight-year-olds — or 32.2 per 1,000 children — were identified with autism spectrum disorder.

Prevalence rates varied significantly across regions, with Texas having the lowest at 9.7 per 1,000, and California the highest at 53.1. Of the 11 sites that reported data in both 2020 and 2022, nine saw an increase in autism rates, with an overall rise of 22.2 per cent.

Boys have consistently been diagnosed with autism at much higher rates than girls. The 2022 report found that eight-year-old boys were 3.4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls the same age.

The report also highlighted disparities across racial and ethnic groups. Autism rates were higher among Asian or Pacific Islander (38.2 per 1,000), American Indian or Alaska Native (37.5), Black (36.6) and Hispanic (33.0) children compared to white children, who had a rate of 27.7.

The report also shows that early identification is getting better.

Kids born in 2018 were 1.7 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism by the time they turned four compared to those born in 2014. This suggests that awareness is growing, and more kids are getting access to the diagnostic services they need.

“This rise in prevalence does not signal an ‘epidemic’ as narratives are claiming — it reflects diagnostic progress, and an urgent need for policy decisions rooted in science and the immediate needs of the Autism community,” the Autism Society of America said.

“Early screening is critical because early intervention is strongly associated with improved developmental, behavioral, and educational outcomes,” it added.