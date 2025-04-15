Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia moves forward with plan to force municipalities to protect coastlines

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New N.S. coastal protection plan shifts responsibility'
New N.S. coastal protection plan shifts responsibility
A recent reversal in Nova Scotia's strategy to address coastal erosion is generating plenty of criticism. Experts project the greatest rates of relative sea-level rise will be along the Atlantic Coast. Some are questioning the provincial government's new approach. Heidi Petracek explains what is at stake – Mar 10, 2024
The Nova Scotia government is offering municipalities a blueprint on how they can protect the province’s 13,000 kilometres of coastline.

Environment Minister Tim Halman today announced a new website link with examples of bylaws and other regulations municipalities can use to prevent coastal erosion.

It’s a controversial measure — the Progressive Conservatives have refused to put into force a 2019 law adopted by the previous Liberal government that would have required the provincial government to manage coastal protection.

Instead, the Tories want the province’s municipalities to draft their own bylaws that define where coastal regulations would apply, set minimum building elevation, and create buffer zones to protect infrastructure from erosion.

Halman also announced more than $1.3 million for the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities to hire a climate change policy analyst, and help its 49 members create their own bylaws.

The Progressive Conservatives promised to offer examples of bylaws when they announced their coastal protection strategy in February 2024 and confirmed they would not proclaim the Liberals’ 2019 Coastal Protection Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

