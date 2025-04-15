Austin Elliott and the London Knights blank the Erie Otters 4-0 in Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

Three goals in a span of 31.3 seconds and 23 saves from Austin Elliott led the London Knights to a 4-0 shutout victory over the Erie Otters in Game 3 of their second round series on Apr. 15.

London now leads the best-of-seven series three games to none heading into Game 4 on Thursday, Apr. 17 at the Erie Insurance Arena.

The Knights were 46.3 seconds away from their first scoreless period of the playoffs when Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan drove the net off the right wing and backhanded a puck behind Charlie Burns to make it 1-0.

Just 14.2 seconds later Landon Sim deflected a Sam Dickinson shot into the Erie net for a 2-0 Knights lead and London was not done there.

With 15.3 seconds left, Jacob Julien wristed home his own rebound and the Knights led 3-0 through 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The goals came a total of 31.3 seconds apart.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kasper Halttunen wired his fourth goal of the playoffs off the glove of Burns and in at the 11:29 mark of the second period on a London power play and the Knights going into the third period.

The Knights held the Otters off from there as they limited Erie to just six shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.

London outshot Erie 39-23.

The Knights were 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Otters were 0-for-5.

Ivan Demidov equals feat last accomplished by Mark Hunter

When Ivan Demidov scored in his debut for the Montreal Canadiens on April 14, he became the first Canadiens teenage rookie to get a goal in his first National Hockey League game since London General Manager Mark Hunter in 1981.

Hunter scored just 2:09 into a 5-5 tie with the Hartford Whalers. Hunter would go on to score 18 goals that season and the Canadiens would meet the Quebec Nordiques in the opening round of the NHL playoffs. Montreal lost in overtime in a deciding Game 5. The series winning goal was scored by: Dale Hunter.

Story continues below advertisement

Denver Barkey named OHL Player of the Week

Knights captain Denver Barkey is averaging better than a point-per-period so far in the playoffs.

On April 14, Barkey was named the OHL Player of the Week after scoring four times and adding three assists in two victories over the Erie Otters to begin the Western Conference semi-final series between the teams.

Barkey opened the series with a hat trick in Game 1 and followed that with a goal and three assists in Game 2.

Barkey was named the game’s first star on both nights.

Up next

The Knights and Otters will play Game 4 on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.