Watchdog finds no ‘neglect in duty to care’ in B.C. police officer’s death

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the suicide of a Central Saanich police officer last year.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Monday it had concluded there was “no indication that there was a neglect in duty to care,” or reasonable grounds to believe an officer had committed an offence in Matthew Ball’s Dec. 18, 2024 death near Shawnigan Lake.

The death came one day after the Vancouver Police Department announced sexual assault charges against two Central Saanich police officers, Ball and Ryan Johnston.

Police had launched the investigation in October after a third party came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had separate unlawful sexual contact with an adult woman they met while on duty.

The two officers were arrested on Dec. 17 and released later that day and taken home following a mental health assessment, according to the IIO.

Ball was found dead of self-inflicted wounds in a rural area near Shawnigan Lake the next day.

The head of the Vancouver Police Union later criticized the department for its handling of the officers’ case, saying investigators’ public statements could have undermined “the presumption of innocence.”

The IIO said it reviewed evidence including witness statements, police documentation, medical reports and CCTV footage to come to its conclusion.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 — all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.