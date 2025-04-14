Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog finds no ‘neglect in duty to care’ in B.C. police officer’s death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 9:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. police watchdog investigating Central Saanich police officer’s death'
B.C. police watchdog investigating Central Saanich police officer’s death
RELATED: B.C.'s police watchdog has now taken over the investigation into the death of one of the Central Saanich police officers. Sergeant Matthew Ball died after he was arrested for sexual assault and breach of trust. As Catherine Urquhart reports, there is criticism about how that arrest and subsequent charges were made public – Dec 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in the suicide of a Central Saanich police officer last year.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said Monday it had concluded there was “no indication that there was a neglect in duty to care,” or reasonable grounds to believe an officer had committed an offence in Matthew Ball’s Dec. 18, 2024 death near Shawnigan Lake.

The death came one day after the Vancouver Police Department announced sexual assault charges against two Central Saanich police officers, Ball and Ryan Johnston.

Click to play video: 'Details emerge in Central Saanich police officers case'
Details emerge in Central Saanich police officers case

Police had launched the investigation in October after a third party came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had separate unlawful sexual contact with an adult woman they met while on duty.

Story continues below advertisement

The two officers were arrested on Dec. 17 and released later that day and taken home following a mental health assessment, according to the IIO.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ball was found dead of self-inflicted wounds in a rural area near Shawnigan Lake the next day.

Trending Now

The head of the Vancouver Police Union later criticized the department for its handling of the officers’ case, saying investigators’ public statements could have undermined “the presumption of innocence.”

The IIO said it reviewed evidence including witness statements, police documentation, medical reports and CCTV footage to come to its conclusion.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911. 

The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 — all offer ways for getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices