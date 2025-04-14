Menu

Health

Alberta reports 16 more cases of measles, bringing total to 74

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
There are now 74 cases of measels in Alberta according to the provincial government's measels tracker website. View image in full screen
There are now 74 cases of measels in Alberta according to the provincial government's measels tracker website. Global News
Alberta is reporting 16 more cases of measles, bringing the provincial total to 74 since the beginning of March.

The government says the new cases were reported in Alberta’s central and southern zones.

Nearly all cases are in school-aged children, with 18 cases being reported in children under the age of five.

The province says 64 of the total cases have passed the point where the highly contagious disease could be transmitted to others.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Mark Joffe, warns that measles is much more serious than common childhood diseases and has been encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated.

Provincial data shows at least eight people have been hospitalized.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

