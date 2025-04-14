Regina’s new breast health centre set to open, province commits to reduce wait times

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Breast Health Centre is planning to open next week providing surgeries, diagnostics and followup care under one roof, which the health minister promises will reduce wait times.

“We’re going to be able to see many more patients,” Jeremy Cockrill told reporters Monday, after announcing the facility is set to open April 23.

He said health-care staff would work together to provide streamlined care for patients, who only need to come to the one facility.

“Whatever that journey may look like, whatever the order of operations is, Saskatchewan women can get the best care possible close to home,” Cockrill said.

Saskatchewan residents over the past year have faced long waits for breast cancer screenings. The province has been sending hundreds of patients to a private clinic in Calgary to get them seen sooner, while also working to hire more staff to increase capacity in the province.

The Opposition NDP said it has concerns the Saskatchewan Party government is only moving staff from one building to another.

Rural health critic Meara Conway said four staff are being transferred from the breast assessment centre at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina to work at the new facility. Other existing health workers have also been hired for the new centre, she added.

“We’re seeing ribbon cuttings, we’re seeing new buildings, but we are not actually seeing this government build out new capacity in our health-care system,” Conway said.

Cockrill said the new centre replaces the assessment centre at the hospital. He didn’t say where 13 other staff for the Regina Breast Health Centre have been hired from.

The NDP has also taken aim at the province for sending patients to Calgary, arguing Saskatchewan residents would be better served at home.

Conway said the company that operates the Calgary clinic, Clearpoint Health Network, still has a contract with the government.

“What we see is no plan and no commitment to ending this contract with this out-of-province donor,” she said.

“If there was confidence that we are creating the capacity here at home to care for Saskatchewan women, you would expect some clear plans to end that agreement.”

Cockrill said at some point the province no longer wants to send patients to Calgary. The contract with the company ends next year.

He added the screening services in Alberta’s largest city help give Saskatchewan patients more access.

“I think it’s the right thing to do to allow the contract to be in place,” he said. “If there’s opportunities to ensure that women have the best possible access, we’ll be re-evaluating that (contract).”

The province provides up to $1,500 per patient to cover travel expenses to Calgary, though some patients have reported being unable to afford the high costs required upfront.