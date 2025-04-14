Menu

Entertainment

Indigenous-led Edmonton production heads to New York City

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 8:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta play “Bear Grease!” goes off Broadway'
Alberta play “Bear Grease!” goes off Broadway
WATCH ABOVE: From Edmonton's Fringe Festival to New York City, a local play is about to be launched into the big leagues of theatre. The cast is ready to rise to the challenge and help the audience learn something new. Morgan Black has more.
From Edmonton’s Fringe Festival to New York City, a local production is heading to perform off Broadway.

The creators of Bear Grease! describe it as an “unapologetically Indigenous musical,” a spin on the classic Grease.

Over the last few years, the Edmonton-based production has toured across North America.

The play was written on Treaty 6 territory by a husband and wife, debuting at Edmonton’s Fringe Festival in 2021.

Crystle Lightning told Global News there is a lack of opportuntiy for Indigenous people in theatre, TV and film.

The cast said performing off Broadway is deeply meaningful to the cast.

Bear Grease! hits the stage in New York City in June, with a three-month residency.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

