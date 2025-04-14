Indigenous-led Edmonton production heads to New York City

See more sharing options

From Edmonton’s Fringe Festival to New York City, a local production is heading to perform off Broadway.

The creators of Bear Grease! describe it as an “unapologetically Indigenous musical,” a spin on the classic Grease.

Over the last few years, the Edmonton-based production has toured across North America.

The play was written on Treaty 6 territory by a husband and wife, debuting at Edmonton’s Fringe Festival in 2021.

Crystle Lightning told Global News there is a lack of opportuntiy for Indigenous people in theatre, TV and film.

The cast said performing off Broadway is deeply meaningful to the cast.

Bear Grease! hits the stage in New York City in June, with a three-month residency.

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.