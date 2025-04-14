Menu

Canada

Elver fisher from Millbrook First Nation charged for allegedly assaulting officer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government scraps elver fishery quota plan after backlash'
Federal government scraps elver fishery quota plan after backlash
The federal government has abandoned controversial plans to redistribute quotas in Atlantic Canada’s lucrative elver fishery. The move was meant to combat unlicensed fishing of baby eels, but harvesters warned it would put their livelihoods at risk. As Heidi Petracek explains, there’s still uncertainty over what this year’s season will bring. – Jan 24, 2025
A man from Nova Scotia’s Millbrook First Nation faces charges of assaulting and obstructing a fishery officer.

The RCMP say the man was arrested Friday along the banks of the Tangier River, about 90 kilometres east of Halifax, after allegedly attempting to take elver fishing nets that were in the possession of fishery officers.

Investigators say the suspect resisted arrest and suffered minor injuries during “a struggle.”

Police say the Fisheries Department officers transported the man to the Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP detachment, where he was assessed by paramedics.

The 46-year-old man, who wasn’t identified by police, was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 21 to face charges.

The lucrative baby eel — or elver — fishery is currently underway in the province, with the federal department attempting to enforce a new system where licensed fishers must document their catch in a smartphone application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

