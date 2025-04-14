Religious teacher charged in series of alleged sexual assaults in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an Ontario religious teacher has been charged in a series of sexual assaults involving two victims.

York Regional Police say the 44-year-old man taught religious classes at a residential property in Pickering, Ont.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They allege he assaulted a victim six times during “spiritual study sessions” that occurred in Pickering and in Markham, Ont.

Investigators say the alleged sexual assaults happened between January 2021 and last October.

Police say that over the course of their investigation, they became aware of a second victim who was sexually assaulted in December.

They say they believe there could be more victims, and anyone who has information is asked to come forward.