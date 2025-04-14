Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Religious teacher charged in series of alleged sexual assaults in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 4:16 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say an Ontario religious teacher has been charged in a series of sexual assaults involving two victims. Arlyn McAdorey/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say an Ontario religious teacher has been charged in a series of sexual assaults involving two victims.

York Regional Police say the 44-year-old man taught religious classes at a residential property in Pickering, Ont.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They allege he assaulted a victim six times during “spiritual study sessions” that occurred in Pickering and in Markham, Ont.

Investigators say the alleged sexual assaults happened between January 2021 and last October.

Trending Now

Police say that over the course of their investigation, they became aware of a second victim who was sexually assaulted in December.

They say they believe there could be more victims, and anyone who has information is asked to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices