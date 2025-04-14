Religious teacher charged in series of alleged sexual assaults in Ontario

Police say an Ontario religious teacher has been charged in a series of sexual assaults involving two victims.
York Regional Police say the 44-year-old man taught religious classes at a residential property in Pickering, Ont.
They allege he assaulted a victim six times during “spiritual study sessions” that occurred in Pickering and in Markham, Ont.
Investigators say the alleged sexual assaults happened between January 2021 and last October.
Police say that over the course of their investigation, they became aware of a second victim who was sexually assaulted in December.
They say they believe there could be more victims, and anyone who has information is asked to come forward.
