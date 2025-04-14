Man accused of setting VPD officer on fire has lengthy history with the law

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect accused of setting a Vancouver police officer on fire last Thursday evening was wanted province-wide on warrants involving 10 outstanding charges and was once the subject of a successful civil forfeiture action.

Jordan Mutual, 40, is charged with assaulting a peace officer and omitting to assist another after a foot patrol officer’s uniform was set on fire on East Hastings near Carrall Streets on April 10.

Police said the incident occurred when the suspect, who initially tried to flee after being detained for jay-walking, was being taken into custody.

Court records show that since 2022 Mutual has been in and out of jail in Vancouver on several charges which are still pending.

On July 31, 2022, Mutual is accused of possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm – a Harrington & Richardson shotgun, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration, and possessing a weapon – a firearm – for a dangerous purpose.

Months later, Mutual was charged with assault by choking, assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration, careless use or storage of a firearm, and breach of undertaking in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on Sept. 13. 2022.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Mutual is accused of breaching his release order twice, in Surrey and Vancouver.

It’s alleged he was at large in Surrey and failed to comply with the condition that he reside at Back on Track Recovery.

It’s also alleged Mutual was at large in Vancouver the same day and failed to comply with another condition by being outside of the residence without permission.

According to court documents, Mutual was released on $1,000 bail on May 3, 2024, and ordered to live in a West End apartment building under 14 conditions including electronic monitoring and 24-hour house arrest.

Mutual was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs and banned from possessing any weapons including firearms and knives.

Less than one month before Mutual’s April 10 arrest, a warrant was issued for his arrest on two charges of breaching his release order.

On March 25, the BC Prosecution Service said a bench warrant was then issued for Mutual’s arrest when he failed to attend court on the breach allegations and the July 2022 firearms charges.

“Every time there’s a horrific case like we saw, it’s our job to understand if the system failed,” B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said Monday.

“And if it did fail, where were the gaps that we need to step in. So I do that every time and I will be doing that in this case.”

Mutual was also the subject of a civil forfeiture action by the province, over stacks of cash seized in two separate incidents.

According to a notice of civil claim filed on May 6, 2020, the VPD saw Mutual riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the zero-block of East Hastings Street without proper lighting or a helmet on Nov. 3, 2019.

Mutual, who also had bear spray sticking out of the waistband of his pants, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A search found a hip pouch containing $5,645 in Canadian currency and $800 in U.S. currency, which was seized.

On Feb. 17, 2020, Mutual was arrested for a breach, according to the civil claim.

A search found $6,580 in Canadian cash and $5 in U.S. cash in a shirt pocket, along with a backpack containing 14 cell phones, according to the documents.

“Samples of the Money seized on each date were subjected to Ion Mobility Spectrometry Testing,” the claim states. “The testing confirmed fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine contamination on each of the samples.”

The claim further alleged the money had been used by Mutual to engage in unlawful activities including “possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking controlled substances.”

At the time the notice of civil claim was filed, Mutual’s last known address was a unit at the Dodson Rooms single-room occupancy (SRO) at 25 East Hastings Street.

When no response to the civil claim was filed as of April 23, 2021, the court ordered all the cash forfeited.

Mutual remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing Thursday.