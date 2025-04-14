Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s 3rd star of the week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is getting more accolades from the NHL for his stellar play.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and odds-on favourite to win that award for the second year in a row, was named one of the league’s three stars for the week ending April 13.

During that time, Hellebuyck led the Jets to a pair of key victories against division rivals — a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues and a 4-0 shutout against the Dallas Stars, finishing the week with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This past week, the Jets clinched the top spot in the Central Division, Western Conference, and the entire league, earning them Winnipeg’s first-ever Presidents’ Trophy.

The shutout, Hellebuyck’s eighth of the season, is a franchise record and the most by an NHL goalie in 2024-25. It also puts the 31-year-old in historic company, moving him into the number-two all time spot for shutouts by an American goaltender in league history.

Story continues below advertisement

The three victories last week also moved him into fifth place among all goalies in more than a century of NHL history in terms of wins in a single season.

Click to play video: 'Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout'
Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices