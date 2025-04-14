Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck named NHL’s 3rd star of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is getting more accolades from the NHL for his stellar play.

Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and odds-on favourite to win that award for the second year in a row, was named one of the league’s three stars for the week ending April 13.

During that time, Hellebuyck led the Jets to a pair of key victories against division rivals — a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues and a 4-0 shutout against the Dallas Stars, finishing the week with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This past week, the Jets clinched the top spot in the Central Division, Western Conference, and the entire league, earning them Winnipeg’s first-ever Presidents’ Trophy.

The shutout, Hellebuyck’s eighth of the season, is a franchise record and the most by an NHL goalie in 2024-25. It also puts the 31-year-old in historic company, moving him into the number-two all time spot for shutouts by an American goaltender in league history.

The three victories last week also moved him into fifth place among all goalies in more than a century of NHL history in terms of wins in a single season.