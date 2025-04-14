2 dead as OPP deal with several single-vehicle collisions around GTA

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a busy couple of days for police on Ontario’s roads as they have been dealing with several single-vehicle crashes in and around the Greater Toronto Area.

Between Sunday and Monday morning, two people were left dead and several others injured in three separate collisions.

The first occurred early Sunday morning to the north of Toronto.

Police from the Caledon OPP detachment said they were called in after a single-vehicle collision was reported on Bramalea Road, near Boston Mills Road, on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old from Brampton who was in the passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OPP. Another passenger, who was also from Brampton, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also taken to hospital for treatment before he was arrested by officers, according to police.

They said the 23-year-old driver is facing a number of charges including impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

The second collision occurred on Sunday night at around 7:30 p.m. with a fiery crash on Highway 427 which police say is connected to two vehicles racing on the 400-series highway.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that witnesses told police that two vehicles were racing when one of them hit a crash wall and began to burn. The driver of the vehicle got out and was not left with any injuries, according to police.

A 31-year-old man from Sudbury is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving and stunt driving, according to OPP.

A third single-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 401 in the Scarborough area of Toronto on Monday, leaving the highway closed for several hours.

“When officers arrived on scene we encountered a single-motor vehicle that was on its side in the right ditch,” OPP Const. Taylor Konkle told Global News.

“There were three occupants in the vehicle: a child that was sitting in the back and a adult that was sitting in the front passenger seat and another adult that sitting in a driver’s seat.”

He said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the child and the other passenger were taken to trauma centres for treatment.

“The child was under the age of five years old and is right now at a local trauma center with a minor injury,” Konkle said.