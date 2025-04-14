Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga, Ont., man charged after puppies found dead or mutilated: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 12:31 pm
1 min read
Peel Regional Police signage is seen on a vehicle at a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police signage is seen on a vehicle at a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing animal cruelty charges after several puppies were found either dead or mutilated.

Peel regional police say they responded to several incidents between December and March in which dogs between 8 to 10 weeks old were found dead or badly mutilated and left for dead.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the injuries appeared to be intentionally caused and investigators believe the same person was responsible in all incidents.

They say a 43-year-old man was identified as a suspect after a “complex” investigation.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect used various online platforms, including Kijiji, to purchase young puppies he allegedly abused, using the alias “Joey” to chat with sellers.

They say the man was charged with four counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, killing or injuring animals, and cruelty to animals.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices