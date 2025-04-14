Mississauga, Ont., man charged after puppies found dead or mutilated: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing animal cruelty charges after several puppies were found either dead or mutilated.

Peel regional police say they responded to several incidents between December and March in which dogs between 8 to 10 weeks old were found dead or badly mutilated and left for dead.

Police say the injuries appeared to be intentionally caused and investigators believe the same person was responsible in all incidents.

They say a 43-year-old man was identified as a suspect after a “complex” investigation.

Police say the suspect used various online platforms, including Kijiji, to purchase young puppies he allegedly abused, using the alias “Joey” to chat with sellers.

They say the man was charged with four counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, killing or injuring animals, and cruelty to animals.