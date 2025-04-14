Police watchdog investigating death of man involved in shootout with OPP

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in cottage country.
The Special Investigations Unit says police responded to a call in Minden Hills on Sunday about a man who had left his property with a firearm.
The SIU says Ontario Provincial Police arrived in the area of Highway 1 and Highway 17, where an officer and the man who had taken cover in the bushes exchanged gunfire.
It says the 60-year-old man was found dead and his injury was determined to be self-inflicted.
The watchdog says multiple investigators are assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward and contact the SIU.
