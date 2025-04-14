Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog investigating death of man involved in shootout with OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in cottage country.

The Special Investigations Unit says police responded to a call in Minden Hills on Sunday about a man who had left his property with a firearm.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The SIU says Ontario Provincial Police arrived in the area of Highway 1 and Highway 17, where an officer and the man who had taken cover in the bushes exchanged gunfire.

Trending Now

It says the 60-year-old man was found dead and his injury was determined to be self-inflicted.

The watchdog says multiple investigators are assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward and contact the SIU.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices