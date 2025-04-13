Edmonton Police Foundation hosts accessible Easter Egg hunt for visually impaired

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Foundation and the EPS Bomb Squad hosted its fourth annual Beeping Eggs Project – an easter egg hunt designed for kids living with vision loss or impairment.

About 200 audible eggs were hidden around Emily Murphy Park Sunday afternoon for participants to find.

Sgt. Ryan Kaucher heard about a similar project in the United States and brought it to the local police force.

“We were looking for something to help kids be kids,” Kaucher explained. “I’ve never had a stake in the blind community. I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

The EPS Bomb Squad teamed up with Cyber Eagles, a Strathcona County robotics team, to build the eggs.

“The robotics team 3D-printed all the egg shells (and) donated them. (The) parts we got together with the robotics team, and we just built a simple circuit with a beeper, wires, a switch and a battery,” Kaucher said.

Participants collected as many eggs as they could find and turned in their baskets for a big bag of chocolate and sensory toys.

Organizers said 70 kids registered this year and that participation has grown significantly from its launch four years ago, when only 30 kids registered.

Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more about the Beeping Egg Project and the reactions from participants.