Saskatoon Public Library adding more security

After shutting down for a few weeks in response to the overdose crisis, two Saskatoon libraries are set to reopen soon after a complete refresh.

At the same time, the overdose crisis continues in the city, with Saskatoon Fire and Prairie Harm Reduction, Saskatoon’s supervised consumption site, still waiting for the full promise of resources from the province.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explain in the video above, Saskatoon Public Library has been actively working to make the space safer for everyone.