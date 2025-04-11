Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon Public Library adding more security

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Public Library adding more security'
Saskatoon Public Library adding more security
Saskatoon Public Library adding more security
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After shutting down for a few weeks in response to the overdose crisis, two Saskatoon libraries are set to reopen soon after a complete refresh.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the same time, the overdose crisis continues in the city, with Saskatoon Fire and Prairie Harm Reduction, Saskatoon’s supervised consumption site, still waiting for the full promise of resources from the province.

Trending Now

As Global’s Nicole Healey explain in the video above, Saskatoon Public Library has been actively working to make the space safer for everyone.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices