Canada

Winnipeg set to celebrate spring by cleaning up streets, parks and more

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
City may get tougher with owners who leave vehicles parked on streets when sweeping and snow removal takes place. View image in full screen
A piece of street sweeping equipment is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Winnipeg is ready for some spring cleaning.

With warm weather looking like it’s here to stay, city crews are set to begin working on Winnipeg’s streets, sidewalks, bridges, public parks and more as of Sunday — with the introduction of the annual yard waste collection program at the end of the month.

According to the city, the entire street network will be swept over the next six weeks, with priority being given to active transportation routes first. Around 500 workers using 300 pieces of equipment will be used over the course of the cleanup.

Regular updates on cleanup operations will be available on the city’s website, including dates and times for parking restrictions on individual streets while cleaning is taking place, as there’s potential for fines and even having your vehicle towed from some streets during the operation.

The curbside yard waste program begins the week of April 28 for houses in ‘area A’. You can find full details online. Yard waste that can be picked up includes compostable material like grass or leaves.

Click to play video: '‘It’s time now’: Take Pride calls on Winnipeggers to do some spring cleaning on city streets'
‘It’s time now’: Take Pride calls on Winnipeggers to do some spring cleaning on city streets
