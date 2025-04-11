Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead in fatal Glenboro, Man. crash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
RELATED: A series of recent crashes, including a fatal 19-car pileup on Highway 59, has raised concerns about driver awareness as winter approaches – Nov 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Glenboro, Man., RCMP say.

Officers were called to the site of the collision around 5:15 a.m. on Railway Avenue in the southern Manitoba community, where they found a vehicle that had collided with a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old Cypress River man, was pronounced dead on-scene. Police said the vehicle initially hit a Hydro pole  — causing a temporary power outage for some Glenboro residents — then crashed into the tree.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP from the Blue Hills detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Fatal crash near Portage la Prairie results in impaired driving arrest'
Fatal crash near Portage la Prairie results in impaired driving arrest
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices