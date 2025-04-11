1 dead in fatal Glenboro, Man. crash: RCMP

See more sharing options

One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Glenboro, Man., RCMP say.

Officers were called to the site of the collision around 5:15 a.m. on Railway Avenue in the southern Manitoba community, where they found a vehicle that had collided with a tree.

The driver, a 28-year-old Cypress River man, was pronounced dead on-scene. Police said the vehicle initially hit a Hydro pole — causing a temporary power outage for some Glenboro residents — then crashed into the tree.

RCMP from the Blue Hills detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.