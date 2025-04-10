Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Alberta bill enables hydrogen home heating, electricity market remodelling

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
Air Products hydrogen production plant in Edmonton is shown on Aug. 25, 2022. Alberta's government is looking to give the green light to hydrogen as a home and commercial heating fuel. View image in full screen
Air Products hydrogen production plant in Edmonton is shown on Aug. 25, 2022. Alberta's government is looking to give the green light to hydrogen as a home and commercial heating fuel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government is looking to give the green light to hydrogen as a home and commercial heating fuel in a move it says will boost demand and reduce emissions.

If passed, legislation tabled by Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf will allow utility companies to blend hydrogen into their supply of natural gas — provided customers sign off on receiving the blended heat source.

Neudorf says safety is top of mind and the province will work with regulators to set an acceptable blending rate, as hydrogen is easily ignitable and more explosive than methane.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Neudorf’s bill also sets the stage for Alberta to make changes to its electricity market as part of a substantial system overhaul.

Changes include moving to a day-ahead pricing system for producers and new rules surrounding how and where power generators can access Alberta’s grid system.

Story continues below advertisement

Neudorf says the overhaul means Alberta’s existing electricity infrastructure will be used more efficiently.

Click to play video: 'UBCO and Fortis team up for cleaner energy project'
UBCO and Fortis team up for cleaner energy project
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices