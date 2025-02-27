Menu

Canada

UBC Okanagan plans to create widespread use of hydrogen as fuel

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UBCO and Fortis team up for cleaner energy project'
UBCO and Fortis team up for cleaner energy project
Hydrogen is considered fuel of the future and UBC Okanagan and Fortis-BC are teaming up to help bring that future even closer. Victoria Femia has more on how this new cleaner-energy project will work.
UBC Okanagan powered up a new hydrogen research lab in partnership with Fortis BC, to understand how hydrogen can be injected into its natural gas supply.

“We are mixing gas, including having hydrogen mix within. We are burning the gas and we are doing modelling with it,” said Will Hughes UBCO School of Engineering director.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when burned, produces only water — no carbon emissions — thus reducing the province’s carbon footprint.

“We are looking at different technologies for supporting B.C.’s climate goals and hydrogen is emerging as one of the leaders,” said Jamie King, Fortis BC.

Brinkeroff says that while research and testing are well underway, they are still years away from widespread use of hydrogen as fuel.

“There’s important fundamental research that still needs to take place. The next step after that is to look at used cases, demonstration cases, and building out the technology as we move forward,” said Brinkerhoff.

The usable hydrogen can be possible through existing infrastructure.

“There’s going to be a transition that needs to take place, but in the meantime, we need to achieve our emission reduction targets now, so we need to take advantage of existing infrastructure even as we’re working toward what the future will contain,” said Brinkerhoff.

The goal is to eventually meet the energy needs of homes and businesses while supporting B.C.’s climate action plan.

