Doug Ford sits down with Utah governor, who will encourage others to follow suit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford met in his office today with the Republican governor of Utah, who says he will be telling all of his fellow governors to visit Canada on similar trade missions.

Gov. Spencer Cox says during this time of trade-driven conflict, subnational relationships are more important than ever.

He says his trade mission to Quebec and Ontario was scheduled last year but has taken on extra significance in the past few weeks.

Cox says he believes in free trade and wants to see the tariffs against Canadian goods removed, and it is important to remind Americans that the friendship and economic ties between the two countries run deep.

Ford says he had a great meeting with Cox, and wants to sign a memorandum of understanding with him because the two regions have a lot in common, including mining and technology.

The premier says Cox is touring Darlington Nuclear Generating Station this week, as Utah is interested in the small modular reactors that Ontario Power Generation is planning to build there.