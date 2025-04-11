Menu

Health

Nova Scotia research confirms lemongrass essential oil can repel ticks

By Kathleen McKenna Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
WATCH: A researcher from Acadia University has published a study with findings that a biodegradable essential oil can be used to repel ticks. Nova Scotia has seen an increase in ticks in recent years, which is concerning to many because of their potential to spread disease. Kathleen McKenna reports.
A Nova Scotia researcher has proven that lemongrass essential oil can effectively be used to repel ticks.

The finding is especially important in the province, which has seen an increase in black-legged ticks in recent years.

“This is the tick that can transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Unfortunately here in Nova Scotia, we have a very big population of black-legged tick and we need to be very careful,” said Dr. Nicoletta Faraone from Acadia University.

She says essential oils’ biodegradable properties can make them safer for humans and the environment in comparison to synthetic formulas.

“Our study shows us that natural products can be a very great alternative to protect us against tick bites,” said.

“What a repellant does, it masks a tick’s nose and not allow the tick to smell us. This is a good way to understand ticks’ behaviour and this will help us for future studies to select the right repellant and find a good formulation to help advance our protection against tick bites.”

Dr. Jennifer Cram, a doctor with public health, says tick populations are on the rise not just in Nova Scotia but also across the country.

“What I can tell you about tick-borne disease in Nova Scotia is that it’s here and it’s here to stay and so what’s really important are those preventative actions because if you are bitten by a black-legged tick, there is a chance you could get that infection,” said Cram.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

