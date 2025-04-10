Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 men die on Savary Island after house collapses on top of them during renovation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 people killed on Savary Island house collapse'
2 people killed on Savary Island house collapse
Mounties say two people have died in a tragic accident on the Sunshine Coast. Powell River RCMP say they responded on Sunday to a report of two men trapped under a home that collapsed on Savary Island, B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men died on Savary Island on Sunday after a house collapsed on top of them.

Powell River RCMP said that on April 6 at approximately 2 p.m., they received a report that two people were trapped under a house on Patricia Crescent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Savary Island Volunteer Fire and Emergency Health Services rushed to the scene and determined that the house was being renovated and was in the process of being lowered onto a new foundation when it collapsed.

The two men were found deceased under the house.

Trending Now

A third man escaped but was seriously injured and transported to qathet General Hospital in Powell River. Police said he is expected to recover.

The Powell River RCMP investigation has determined that no criminality was involved.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices