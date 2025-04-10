2 men die on Savary Island after house collapses on top of them during renovation

Send this page to someone via email

Two men died on Savary Island on Sunday after a house collapsed on top of them.

Powell River RCMP said that on April 6 at approximately 2 p.m., they received a report that two people were trapped under a house on Patricia Crescent.

Savary Island Volunteer Fire and Emergency Health Services rushed to the scene and determined that the house was being renovated and was in the process of being lowered onto a new foundation when it collapsed.

The two men were found deceased under the house.

A third man escaped but was seriously injured and transported to qathet General Hospital in Powell River. Police said he is expected to recover.

The Powell River RCMP investigation has determined that no criminality was involved.