Why New Brunswick border residents are avoiding the United States

Longtime Woodstock, N.B., resident Dave Tapley said he hasn’t been to the nearby U.S. border since at least November. And he has no plans to go anytime soon.

“Because of all of the disrespect that Trump… I knew that was going to happen if he did it again. I wasn’t very fond of him the first time he was in, and even less so now,” he said

Another resident said he doesn’t drive into the United States at all.

“Canadians here, you have to support your own country. If you don’t support your own country, you’re going to end up where?” he said.

They’re part of a rising trend. Statistics Canada says 31.9 per cent fewer Canadian residents drove into Canada from the U.S. in March compared to the same month last year. It’s the third monthly decline in a row.

For some, it’s about patriotism. Others worry about being detained.

