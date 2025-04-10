Plan to avert TransLink cuts includes fare and tax hikes, new provincial cash

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s transit and transportation agency has revealed a plan to prevent major service cuts, at least until 2028.

TransLink is facing an annual $600 million operating deficit starting in 2026, which it has warned could lead to massive cuts in bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus service if not resolved.

On Thursday, it revealed a suite of fare and tax measures along with a three-year $312 million infusion of cash from the provincial government that will keep it from hitting the “fiscal cliff” — at least for now.

“This proposed plan allows us to get back to what we do best, which is delivering transit services that Metro Vancouver residents want and expect,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a media release.

“This investment plan proposal will not only fully fund TransLink services for two years, but will expand transit with the largest increase to bus service since 2018,” added TransLink Mayors’ Council chair Kevin Quinn.

The provincial funding is contingent on the TransLink board approving the funding plan.

That plan includes a five per cent fare increase in July 2026, followed by two per cent annual increases, along with a $1.50 increase in the Vancouver airport surcharge.

It also includes a 0.5 per cent 2025 property tax hike (estimated at about $20 per household) and a five per cent increase in off-street parking taxes.

TransLink has attributed its operating deficit to a decline in gas tax revenue, inflation and stagnant transit fares.

It said approving the plan would stave off any service cuts to the end of 2027 while cutting the agency’s structural deficit in half.

It will also fund a variety of transit improvements, including increased bus service on 50 routes to deal with overcrowding, the addition of 40 new or improved routes and extending the North Shore’s R2 RapidBus to Metrotown by 2027.

It will also fund the design phase for TransLink’s first three Bus Rapid Transit corridors, planned for the North Shore-Metrotown, King George Boulevard and Langley-Haney Place.

The plan will now go to public consultation.

You can weigh in on the proposal at TransLink’s website until April 24, with the plan going to the TransLink Board and Mayors’ Council on April 30.