Politics

Plan to avert TransLink cuts includes fare and tax hikes, new provincial cash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 4:45 pm
Rally supporting more funding for TransLink
RELATED: Stable federal funding for TransLink is certain to remain at the top of the 'wish list' for Metro Vancouver communities. For years, the transit authority has been warning it's facing a 'fiscal cliff' funding shortfall, as soon as next year. As Alissa Thibault reports, hundreds of transit users came together Sunday in the pouring rain, calling for TransLink funding to be a priority for whoever forms the next government – Mar 23, 2025
Metro Vancouver’s transit and transportation agency has revealed a plan to prevent major service cuts, at least until 2028.

TransLink is facing an annual $600 million operating deficit starting in 2026, which it has warned could lead to massive cuts in bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus service if not resolved.

On Thursday, it revealed a suite of fare and tax measures along with a three-year $312 million infusion of cash from the provincial government that will keep it from hitting the “fiscal cliff” — at least for now.

Transportation planner on addressing TransLink's funding gap

“This proposed plan allows us to get back to what we do best, which is delivering transit services that Metro Vancouver residents want and expect,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a media release.

“This investment plan proposal will not only fully fund TransLink services for two years, but will expand transit with the largest increase to bus service since 2018,” added TransLink Mayors’ Council chair Kevin Quinn.

The provincial funding is contingent on the TransLink board approving the funding plan.

That plan includes a five per cent fare increase in July 2026, followed by two per cent annual increases, along with a $1.50 increase in the Vancouver airport surcharge.

It also includes a 0.5 per cent 2025 property tax hike (estimated at about $20 per household) and a five per cent increase in off-street parking taxes.

TransLink has attributed its operating deficit to a decline in gas tax revenue, inflation and stagnant transit fares.

It said approving the plan would stave off any service cuts to the end of 2027 while cutting the agency’s structural deficit in half.

New federal money for Metro Vancouver transit funding

It will also fund a variety of transit improvements, including increased bus service on 50 routes to deal with overcrowding, the addition of 40 new or improved routes and extending the North Shore’s R2 RapidBus to Metrotown by 2027.

It will also fund the design phase for TransLink’s first three Bus Rapid Transit corridors, planned for the North Shore-Metrotown, King George Boulevard and Langley-Haney Place.

The plan will now go to public consultation.

You can weigh in on the proposal at TransLink’s website until April 24, with the plan going to the TransLink Board and Mayors’ Council on April 30.

