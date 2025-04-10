Winnipeg cops crack down on drug-impaired drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a campaign over the first three months of this year to crack down on drug-impaired drivers led to almost 100 drivers testing positive for recent cannabis consumption.

Police said their ‘Don’t Drive High’ initiative included 302 traffic stops throughout the city between January and March, which led to the administration of 207 drug-screening tests.

Of those tested, 47 per cent — or 97 drivers — tested positive.

An additional 86 Provincial Offence Act notices were issued, police said, for violations ranging from improper storage of cannabis in a vehicle to passengers consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

Being pulled over for drug-influenced driving can lead to the same consequences as those for driving while impaired by alcohol, police said, including large fines, driver’s licence suspensions, and vehicles being impounded.

