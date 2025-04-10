Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg cops crack down on drug-impaired drivers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CAA Manitoba says ‘alarming’ survey results show lack of awareness about driving high'
CAA Manitoba says ‘alarming’ survey results show lack of awareness about driving high
RELATED: CAA Manitoba says a new survey finds that 27 per cent of Manitoba drivers say they’ve driven a vehicle after consuming edible cannabis – Apr 17, 2024
Winnipeg police say a campaign over the first three months of this year to crack down on drug-impaired drivers led to almost 100 drivers testing positive for recent cannabis consumption.

Police said their ‘Don’t Drive High’ initiative included 302 traffic stops throughout the city between January and March, which led to the administration of 207 drug-screening tests.

Of those tested, 47 per cent — or 97 drivers — tested positive.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

An additional 86 Provincial Offence Act notices were issued, police said, for violations ranging from improper storage of cannabis in a vehicle to passengers consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

Being pulled over for drug-influenced driving can lead to the same consequences as those for driving while impaired by alcohol, police said, including large fines, driver’s licence suspensions, and vehicles being impounded.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops, MPI, cracking down on drug-impaired driving'
Winnipeg cops, MPI, cracking down on drug-impaired driving
