92-year-old man dies after assault by multiple people in Vancouver’s DTES

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 92-year-old man who was found injured in a Downtown Eastside alley on March 18.

Police said the victim, a Chinatown resident, was found in medical distress that afternoon in a lane behind the Carnegie Community Centre, near Main and East Hastings. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and died in the hospital on March 31.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have confirmed the victim in this case was assaulted by multiple people prior to his death,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a statement.

“Our investigation is focused on if those assaults contributed to his death.”

Investigators have identified several suspects, but no one has been arrested.

“We share the community’s grief over this loss of life and we understand there are many questions,” Visintin added. “Information about this death will undoubtedly impact peoples’ sense of safety and community in Chinatown. Although it will take time, we are committed to finding all of the answers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.