Crime

92-year-old man dies after assault by multiple people in Vancouver’s DTES

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Main and Hastings View image in full screen
The intersection of Main and Hastings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. A 92-year-old assault victim was found in an alley behind the Carnegie Community Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Vancouver police are investigating the death of a 92-year-old man who was found injured in a Downtown Eastside alley on March 18.

Police said the victim, a Chinatown resident, was found in medical distress that afternoon in a lane behind the Carnegie Community Centre, near Main and East Hastings. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and died in the hospital on March 31.

“We have confirmed the victim in this case was assaulted by multiple people prior to his death,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a statement.

“Our investigation is focused on if those assaults contributed to his death.”

Investigators have identified several suspects, but no one has been arrested.

“We share the community’s grief over this loss of life and we understand there are many questions,” Visintin added. “Information about this death will undoubtedly impact peoples’ sense of safety and community in Chinatown. Although it will take time, we are committed to finding all of the answers.”

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

