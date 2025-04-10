Menu

Crime

Newborn baby left on doorstep of home in London, Ont.: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 11:59 am
Photo of London Police cruiser View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont. are looking for the mother of a newborn baby which was left on someone’s doorstep just north of the downtown core of the city on Wednesday afternoon. London Police
Police in London, Ont., are looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was left on someone’s doorstep Wednesday afternoon.

A passerby called police after they found the newborn baby on the porch of a home on Sterling Street, just north of the downtown core of the city, at around 1:30 p.m. April 9.

The crying alerted some citizens and they checked from there and they found a baby that apparently had been abandoned on the steps,” Insp. Shawn Travis told AM980 News.

Travis said he could not provide an exact age for the child.

Not being a medical professional, I can’t put a specific time frame on it, but it is a new birth. It is not very old as far as infant standards go,” he explained.

Travis said the baby was wrapped in a blanket and is in good health at an area hospital.

“Where we’re at from the police side of the investigation is that we are primarily concerned about identifying the parents, but we are particularly concerned about identifying the mother so that appropriate medical care and support can be offered,” Travis explained.

“Recognizing that this is a traumatic situation for the public to understand has happened, it’s also equally traumatic for the involved parties who obviously require some support and medical care.”

He noted that there were several agencies in London that could provide support for the woman who had left her baby behind.

He listed the London Pregnancy and Family Support Center, the London Health Sciences Centre Women’s Healthcare Program and the Single Women in Motherhood Program as resources who could provide help.

Police are also continuing to look for the mom and are asking anyone with information to call them.

“We’re looking for the areas on Stirling Street between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., for any potential surveillance footage or any observations made by the public that may help us assisting and identifying the mother and in reuniting them as a family,” Travis said.

