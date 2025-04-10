Dominican Republic roof collapse death toll hits 218 as survivor search ends

Send this page to someone via email

The roof of an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic capital collapsed during a merengue concert, killing at least 218 people and injuring over 200 more. Politicians, athletes and a fashion designer were among those at Jet Set in Santo Domingo when disaster struck early Tuesday.

Officials have said it’s too early to determine why the roof fell. The government has moved to a recovery phase, focused on finding bodies, as dozens of people lingered at hospitals and the forensics institute still anxiously awaiting word of their loved ones.

What happened?

View image in full screen Rescue workers use sheets as they recover bodies from the rubble at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Ricardo Hernandez/ Associated Press

The roof collapsed nearly an hour after the merengue concert headed by Rubby Pérez began at Jet Set. The club was known for its Monday night merengue parties that drew international celebrities and high-profile Dominicans.

A video posted on social media shows parts of the roof falling and people starting to move away seconds before the entire roof collapses onto them.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, alerted Dominican President Luis Abinader to the disaster, calling him from under the debris, according to Abinader’s wife, Raquel Abraje. Officials said Nelsy Cruz later died at a hospital.

Why did the roof collapse?

Authorities say it’s too early to determine the cause of the disaster. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and created makeshift planks in an effort to reach survivors buried under the debris. More than 180 survivors were rescued from the rubble.

View image in full screen Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Noticias SIN/ Associated Press

It’s unclear how often government officials inspect buildings in the Dominican Republic or when Jet Set was last inspected.

A Ministry of Public Works spokesperson referred The Associated Press to the mayor’s office for comment. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office could not be reached.

Jet Set’s owners, who issued a statement saying they were co-operating with authorities, were also not reachable for comment.

Who are the victims?

Relatives of merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, initially said he had been rescued. But Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said his body was found early Wednesday.

The singer’s manager, Enrique Paulino, said the group’s saxophonist also died.

View image in full screen People cry during the search for survivors amid the rubble of the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Ricardo Hernandez/Associated Press

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was pulled from the debris but died at a hospital. Also killed was Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, league spokesperson Satosky Terrero said.

Other victims include a retired UN official, New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco, an army captain who left behind four young girls, and three employees at Grupo Popular, a financial services company, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

What is Jet Set?

It’s an iconic nightclub in southern Santo Domingo that has operated for nearly five decades. It was known for its “Jet Set Mondays” that featured local and international merengue artists.

View image in full screen People gather outside the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Ricardo Hernandez/ Associated Press

The club and restaurant, which opened in 1973, was the most popular venue of its kind in the Dominican Republic, according to the newspaper Listín Diario.

It later relocated and celebrated its first anniversary at the new location with merengue and salsa icon Johnny Ventura.

The club underwent renovations in 2010 and 2015, and it was struck by lightning in 2023, according to the newspaper.

General admission tickets for Monday’s concert with Rubby Pérez were US$32, while the VIP ones were $40, according to the club’s website.

What’s next?

The government announced late Wednesday that it was moving into a recovery phase after rescue crews searched for survivors for more than 24 hours following the collapse.

View image in full screen People searching for their missing relatives peruse a list of names outside the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Ricardo Hernandez / Associated Press

An in-depth investigation into the collapse is expected. Authorities have not released any preliminary findings or commented on what might have caused the roof to fall.

View image in full screen Soldiers arrive at the area where rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Ricardo Hernandez/ Associated Press

Relatives waited at the nation’s forensics institute as it worked to identify victims, while others went from hospital to hospital looking for their loved ones, some clutching photographs.

Many of those injured were in critical or serious condition with broken bones.