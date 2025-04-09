SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Brandon Ingram gets injection for ankle sprain

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 6:15 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Brandon Ingram has received an injection in his left ankle to help its recovery from a sprain.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says Ingram got a platelet-rich plasma shot on Tuesday.

The step was taken after the Toronto forward visited a foot specialist in New York last weekend as the Raptors visited the Brooklyn Nets.

A PRP injection is a regenerative treatment that uses a patient’s own blood to stimulate healing and reduce pain in various musculoskeletal conditions, including tendon, ligament, muscle, and cartilage injuries.

Ingram was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to Toronto on Feb. 6, hours ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Veteran swingman Bruce Brown, centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C., a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana) and a 2031 second-round selection were sent to New Orleans in return.

The 27-year-old Ingram won’t make his Raptors debut this season.

Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans before he sprained his ankle Dec. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

