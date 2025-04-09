Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, named royal patron at Alberta show horse venue

By Staff Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'From humble beginnings to world-class reputation: Spruce Meadows celebrates 50 years'
From humble beginnings to world-class reputation: Spruce Meadows celebrates 50 years
From a cattle feedlot to world-class equestrian venue, Spruce Meadows celebrates its 50th anniversary with several new events this year. President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott joins Global News Morning Calgary with her vision for the future of Spruce Meadows. – Mar 26, 2025
One of Canada’s most celebrated show jumping venues now has the royal seal of approval.

Located just south of Calgary, Spruce Meadows has announced that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is its royal patron.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh feeds a rescue horse as she visits Mane Chance Sanctuary, a horse rescue charity which aims to rehabilitate abused, abandoned and old horses by integrating them with the local community on September 25, 2024 in Guildford, England. View image in full screen
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh feeds a rescue horse as she visits Mane Chance Sanctuary, a horse rescue charity which aims to rehabilitate abused, abandoned and old horses by integrating them with the local community on September 25, 2024 in Guildford, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The venue was named the top show jumping facility in the world in 2001 and 2003.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It hosts eight major outdoor tournaments and six indoor tournaments over the course of a year and is marking its 50th anniversary.

Spruce Meadows president and chief executive officer Linda Southern-Heathcott says it applied for the prestigious patronage.

She says Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, visited in 2006 and the duchess has been invited to return this year.

