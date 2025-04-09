Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, named royal patron at Alberta show horse venue

One of Canada’s most celebrated show jumping venues now has the royal seal of approval.
Located just south of Calgary, Spruce Meadows has announced that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is its royal patron.
The venue was named the top show jumping facility in the world in 2001 and 2003.
It hosts eight major outdoor tournaments and six indoor tournaments over the course of a year and is marking its 50th anniversary.
Spruce Meadows president and chief executive officer Linda Southern-Heathcott says it applied for the prestigious patronage.
She says Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, visited in 2006 and the duchess has been invited to return this year.
