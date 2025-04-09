Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, named royal patron at Alberta show horse venue

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of Canada’s most celebrated show jumping venues now has the royal seal of approval.

Located just south of Calgary, Spruce Meadows has announced that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is its royal patron.

View image in full screen Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh feeds a rescue horse as she visits Mane Chance Sanctuary, a horse rescue charity which aims to rehabilitate abused, abandoned and old horses by integrating them with the local community on September 25, 2024 in Guildford, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The venue was named the top show jumping facility in the world in 2001 and 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

It hosts eight major outdoor tournaments and six indoor tournaments over the course of a year and is marking its 50th anniversary.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Spruce Meadows president and chief executive officer Linda Southern-Heathcott says it applied for the prestigious patronage.

She says Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, visited in 2006 and the duchess has been invited to return this year.