Crime

Man facing murder charge after fatal altercation stemming from car collision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
A 35-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly got into an altercation with a driver who had just hit a pedestrian in the Montréal-Nord borough.

Justin Philip Cockburn was expected to appear in court Wednesday to be charged with killing 67-year-old Antonio Zaccagna.

Police say the altercation happened after Zaccagna hit a pedestrian shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect witnessed the accident and got into a fight with the driver, who was unconscious on the ground when police arrived.

Zaccagna was declared dead in hospital.

Police say the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

