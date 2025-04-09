Man facing murder charge after fatal altercation stemming from car collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly got into an altercation with a driver who had just hit a pedestrian in the Montréal-Nord borough.

Justin Philip Cockburn was expected to appear in court Wednesday to be charged with killing 67-year-old Antonio Zaccagna.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the altercation happened after Zaccagna hit a pedestrian shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect witnessed the accident and got into a fight with the driver, who was unconscious on the ground when police arrived.

Zaccagna was declared dead in hospital.

Police say the pedestrian was not seriously injured.