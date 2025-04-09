Man facing murder charge after fatal altercation stemming from car collision

A 35-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly got into an altercation with a driver who had just hit a pedestrian in the Montréal-Nord borough.
Justin Philip Cockburn was expected to appear in court Wednesday to be charged with killing 67-year-old Antonio Zaccagna.
Police say the altercation happened after Zaccagna hit a pedestrian shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old suspect witnessed the accident and got into a fight with the driver, who was unconscious on the ground when police arrived.
Zaccagna was declared dead in hospital.
Police say the pedestrian was not seriously injured.
