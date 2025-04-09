Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario open to compromise with Toronto on bike lane removals

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Court denies injunction to block Toronto bike lane removal'
Court denies injunction to block Toronto bike lane removal
WATCH: Court denies injunction to block Toronto bike lane removal – Mar 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario says it is open to a compromise with the City of Toronto on plans to remove three bicycle lanes.

Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation last year to take out bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Ford has listed those bike lanes among the contributing factors to the city’s traffic congestion.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The law also requires municipalities to ask the province for permission to install a bike lane when it would remove a lane for cars.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the city is in discussion with Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to redesign the Bloor, Yonge and University roads to allow for an extra lane of car traffic and bike lanes.

Trending Now

A spokeswoman for Sarkaria says they are open to collaboration to allow for a reinstated car lane alongside a bike lane on those roads so long as the city foots the bill for the changes.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices