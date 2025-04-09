Ontario open to compromise with Toronto on bike lane removals

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario says it is open to a compromise with the City of Toronto on plans to remove three bicycle lanes.

Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation last year to take out bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Ford has listed those bike lanes among the contributing factors to the city’s traffic congestion.

The law also requires municipalities to ask the province for permission to install a bike lane when it would remove a lane for cars.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the city is in discussion with Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to redesign the Bloor, Yonge and University roads to allow for an extra lane of car traffic and bike lanes.

A spokeswoman for Sarkaria says they are open to collaboration to allow for a reinstated car lane alongside a bike lane on those roads so long as the city foots the bill for the changes.