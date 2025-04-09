Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario plans to apply ‘strong mayor’ powers in 169 more communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Virtual meeting between U.S. and Canadian mayors calling for an end to the trade war'
Virtual meeting between U.S. and Canadian mayors calling for an end to the trade war
WATCH: Virtual meeting between U.S. and Canadian mayors calling for an end to the trade war.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario is proposing to more than triple the number of mayors who have so-called strong mayor powers, looking to add 169 municipalities to the list.

The powers, which critics decry as undemocratic, include allowing heads of council to propose bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, veto bylaws and hire and fire department heads.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Doug Ford’s government first granted the powers to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa, and since then has expanded them a few times, with the list currently at 47.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack says in a press release that the strong mayor powers will allow more municipalities to get homes and infrastructure built faster.

Trending Now

The expansion comes as Ontario is behind the pace needed to meet its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposal is set to be open for feedback on the province’s regulatory registry for one week, and the government intends to have the powers come into effect as of May 1.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices