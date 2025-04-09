SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Where Carney, Poilievre and Singh are as campaign nears halfway mark

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Party plans to address housing and affordability crisis in Canada'
Party plans to address housing and affordability crisis in Canada
RELATED: Party plans to address housing and affordability crisis in Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Liberal and NDP leaders will take their campaigns to Saskatchewan on Wednesday as the federal election race nears the halfway mark.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to make an announcement and speak at the First Nations Summit in Vancouver, before making his way to Saskatoon for a campaign event.

There are 14 federal ridings in Saskatchewan, which has been a sea of blue in recent federal elections.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement and meet with young supporters and volunteers in Calgary before heading to Saskatoon, where he will deliver remarks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to hold a press conference in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Wednesday as well as a rally in Brampton, Ont.

The full list of federal election candidates in ridings across the country is available via Elections Canada as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Several candidates were shed by the Liberals and Conservatives over contentious comments ahead of Monday’s nomination deadline.

Click to play video: 'Federal election campaigns focus on housing and affordability'
Federal election campaigns focus on housing and affordability
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices