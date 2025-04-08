Hiker’s Jeep stolen at gunpoint in Mission, B.C., parking lot: police

A hiker in B.C.’s Fraser Valley had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint last week, RCMP say.
The carjacking happened around 5 p.m. on April 4, after two men had finished a hike to Steelhead Falls near Mission.
When the men returned to the parking lot, one went to use the washroom while the other returned to his Jeep.
That’s when RCMP say two men wearing balaclavas exited a white pickup truck, pointed a handgun at the man, and demanded the keys to the vehicle.
The suspects fled, one in the pickup truck, the other in the stolen Jeep.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police are looking for a stolen white 2024 Grand Cherokee and the suspect vehicle, a slightly lifted four-door white truck with no front licence plate.
Anyone who was near Steelhead Falls on April 4 and saw the suspect vehicle or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.
