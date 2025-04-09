Menu

Canada

New Brunswick LPN wants the profession to be recognized as nurses in the province

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick LPN wants them to be recognized as nurses'
New Brunswick LPN wants them to be recognized as nurses
WATCH: A licensed practical nurse is calling for others in her line of work to be recognized as nurses in the province. She started a petition after other LPNs received letters from the Nurses Association of New Brunswick asking them to stop describing themselves as nurses on social media. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
A licensed practical nurse is calling for others in her line of work to be recognized as nurses in New Brunswick.

Ashley Moore started a petition after other LPNs received letters from the Nurses Association of New Brunswick asking them to stop describing themselves as nurses on social media.

“That’s what really kick-started my push for this, that’s what started my public appeal,” she said.

Moore works as an instructor for future LPNs and says one of the main difference between LPNs and registered nurses (RNs) is that RNs have more training to deal with unpredictable outcomes, such as with intensive care patients.

“They’re trained to deal with more in-depth situations, where we still work within the nursing scope as LPNs but the outcomes need to be predictable,” she said.

Moore says no one ever took issue with her calling herself a nurse when she was practicing in Ontario.

LPNs can use that title in some other provinces such as Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

When she moved to New Brunswick, Moore says she was surprised to learn that, according to the province’s Nurses Act, only RNs and nurse practitioners can call themselves nurses.

She says letting LPNs use the title would go a long way in recruiting and retaining them.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

